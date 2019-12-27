SBS Filipino

A year of changes to Australia's immigration policies

Supporters wait for a judgment in September on whether a Tamil family from Biloela will be deported to Sri Lanka

Supporters wait for a judgment in September on whether a Tamil family from Biloela will be deported to Sri Lanka

Published 27 December 2019 at 2:56pm
Presented by Annalyn Violata
2019 marked another year of changes to Australia's immigration policies. Let's take a look back at everything from controversial legislation to the launch of new visas.

