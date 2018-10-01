ABC acting chair promises something different

Prime Minister Scott Morrison believes Dr Ferguson can restore stability at the national broadcaster, Source: Facebook
Published 1 October 2018 at 11:40am, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:07pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos, James Elton-Pym
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Former Air Force officer and experienced company director Doctor Kirstin Ferguson has been appointed deputy chair of the A-B-C board
