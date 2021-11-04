SBS Filipino

Aboriginal communities take up the climate challenge

SBS Filipino

Norm and his daughter Nina

Norm and his daughter Nina Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 November 2021 at 11:50am
By Aneeta Bhole
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS

As the world addresses the accelerating risk of climate change at COP-26 in Glasgow, the Northern Territory is focusing on remote renewable projects.

Published 4 November 2021 at 11:50am
By Aneeta Bhole
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Traditional owners and people living in remote Indigenous communities near the projected Sun Cable project say the future is in community-led projects.
  • Marlinja community is empowering First Nations people to be leaders in renewables.
  • Some Traditional Owners say they’re yet to hear of any local benefits.
Aboriginal communities taking up the challenge to bring green energy to the Red Centre.

Northern Territory Government has yet to set a price for solar power accessed through prepaid meters.

 The task would require updating electricity pricing guidelines in the Northern Territory.    

Advertisement
According to Chansey Paech, the Minister for Indigenous Essential Services, they are working on solutions.

"We are working with Jacana Energy around the tariff system because this is new territory but we’re absolutely committed to finding a solution.”

 

Once done, 10,000 prepaid meter customers from low-income and Indigenous communities could potentially benefit from solar power.  

 And with wet season temperatures creeping into the 40s, medical professionals like Simon Quilty, an Alice Springs doctor, say affordable energy must become a priority.  

“Extreme heat that disrupts the power system even for a couple of hours can destroy their medications and destroy the contents of their food and is immediately life- threatening. It’s a very significant and life-threatening issue.”

 

Listen to SBS Filipino from 10am - 11am daily

Like and Follow us on Facebook for more stories

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?