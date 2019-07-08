SBS Filipino

Aboriginal students put their teaching skills to the test

SBS Filipino

Andrew Sampson and Zayden Lett

Andrew Sampson and Zayden Lett Source: SBS

Published 8 July 2019 at 2:53pm, updated 8 July 2019 at 6:41pm
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Schools across the country are highlighting Aboriginal history as part of NAIDOC week celebrations. At one New South Wales school, Aboriginal students put their teaching skills to the test - passing on their knowledge of Indigenous culture to their peers.

Available in other languages
