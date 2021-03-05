Abortion bill passes SA Parliament

Highlights Third vaccine roll out hub in South Australia opens

Single-use plastic now banned in South Australia

Adelaide features Fringe Festival

South Australia has formally decriminalise abortion, after the state's upper house approves the law.





Under the changes, abortion will be treated as a healthcare issue, in line with other states including Victoria, Queensland and NSW.





It can be performed by one medical practitioner up to 22 weeks and six days gestation.





After that time, a medical practitioner can only perform an abortion if they consult with another practitioner and if both are of the view that the procedure is medically appropriate.

















