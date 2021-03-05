SBS Filipino

Abortion bill passes SA Parliament

A general view during question time at the South Australian Parliament in Adelaide.

A general view during question time at the South Australian Parliament in Adelaide. Source: AAP

Published 5 March 2021 at 1:52pm
By Norma Hennessy
A bill to decriminalise abortion in South Australia has passed the State Parliament's Lower and Upper House.

South Australia has formally decriminalise abortion, after the state's upper house approves the law.

Under the changes, abortion will be treated as a healthcare issue, in line with other states including Victoria, Queensland and NSW.

It can be performed by one medical practitioner up to 22 weeks and six days gestation.

After that time, a medical practitioner can only perform an abortion if they consult with another practitioner and if both are of the view that the procedure is medically appropriate.

 

 

