About 500 Filipinos from cruise ship return home after 14-day quarantine

Former passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship leave on a chartered bus after spending weeks on board in quarantine due to fears of spreading the COVID19 Source: Stanislav Kogiku / SOPA Images/Sipa USA
Published 21 February 2020 at 3:46pm, updated 24 February 2020 at 10:46am
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Around 500 Filipinos returns home on Sunday, February 23 after 14 days of quarantine at the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship in Japan. The passengers and crew of the ship were placed under quarantine to avoid the spread of the corona virus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
Published 21 February 2020 at 3:46pm, updated 24 February 2020 at 10:46am
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share