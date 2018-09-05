SBS Filipino

Abuse survivors slam 'inadequate' sentence of Catholic school principal

July 19, 2018.

Former school principal and Marist Brother Gerard McNamara (left) enters the County Court of Victoria in Melbourne Source: AAP

Published 5 September 2018 at 2:51pm, updated 5 September 2018 at 4:19pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Louie Tolentinio
Source: SBS
Abuse survivors have hit out at the sentence handed down to a Catholic brother over the indecent assault of five students at a Victorian school in the 1970s. Jailed for nine months, former principal Gerard [[JAIR-ud]] Joseph McNamara took boys into an isolated sports shed under the guise of treating them for injuries.

