Abuse survivors slam 'inadequate' sentence of Catholic school principal

Former school principal and Marist Brother Gerard McNamara (left) enters the County Court of Victoria in Melbourne Source: AAP
Published 5 September 2018 at 2:51pm, updated 5 September 2018 at 4:19pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Louie Tolentinio
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Abuse survivors have hit out at the sentence handed down to a Catholic brother over the indecent assault of five students at a Victorian school in the 1970s. Jailed for nine months, former principal Gerard [[JAIR-ud]] Joseph McNamara took boys into an isolated sports shed under the guise of treating them for injuries.
