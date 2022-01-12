ACT's Summernats Festival signals the capital's economic revival

Highlights Covid-19 cases in the ACT continue to rise. The Government pushes for more Canberrans to get their booster shot.

More than 13,000 children ages 5-11 years old have registered to get their first COVID-vaccine shots.

Healthcare workers continue to work during the Omicron surge in the ACT.

Philippine Embassy resumes its regular services this week.

Many car enthusiasts, some even travelled from New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland, to attend the event which has been running for the past 35 years. The car roadshow this year was held in Braddon where cars participated in the parade.





In other news, ACT Health is in full swing in conducting COVID-19 testing and pushing for more Canberrans to get their booster shots.











LISTEN TO Summernats Festival sa ACT, maraming dumalo, hudyat ng pagsiglang muli ng ekonomiya sa Kapitolyo SBS Filipino 12/01/2022 14:23


































