ACT's Summernats Festival signals the capital's economic revival

ACT news

Summernats, an annual car festival held in ACT since 1987, attracts many tourists to Canberra, bringing in around $20 million in the state economy. Source: SBS Filipino/Daniel Delena

Published 12 January 2022 at 3:46pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:22pm
By Daniel Marc Delena, with Annalyn Violata
Tourism in ACT seems to be back on track as Canberrans attended the Summernats Festival last weekend. Spectators flocked to the capital state to see the annual specialist car enthusiast festival.

Highlights
  • Covid-19 cases in the ACT continue to rise. The Government pushes for more Canberrans to get their booster shot.
  • More than 13,000 children ages 5-11 years old have registered to get their first COVID-vaccine shots.
  • Healthcare workers continue to work during the Omicron surge in the ACT.
  • Philippine Embassy resumes its regular services this week.
Many car enthusiasts, some even travelled from New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland, to attend the event which has been running for the past 35 years. The car roadshow this year was held in Braddon where cars participated in the parade.

In other news, ACT Health is in full swing in conducting COVID-19 testing and pushing for more Canberrans to get their booster shots.

 

Summernats Festival sa ACT, maraming dumalo, hudyat ng pagsiglang muli ng ekonomiya sa Kapitolyo

