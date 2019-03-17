SBS Filipino

ACU looks forward to moving west in Sydney

ACU campus in Strathfield

Source: Wikimedia

Published 17 March 2019 at 11:50am, updated 20 March 2019 at 10:32am
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
As the Blacktown-ACU partnership was recently announced, Paul Campbell, ACU Executive Director Infrastructure/Deputy Chief Operating Officer, was quick to express their excitement to bring quality tertiary education to the heartland of the working class. He explains the move.

Highlights

  • Why Blacktown? “ We’ve identified over the last few years that western Sydney  is the place we need to have another campus. There’s a lot of opportunities in western Sydney. Half of the population of greater Sydney will be in western Sydney" : Campbell
  • “We  have quite a strength in health sciences.  We have around nine disciplines. We are looking forward to working with local hospitals on those partnership.  
  • ACU is keen to work with local community, local businesses and industries to identify new courses and explore them in the future.
