ACU looks forward to moving west in Sydney

Highlights
- Why Blacktown? “ We’ve identified over the last few years that western Sydney is the place we need to have another campus. There’s a lot of opportunities in western Sydney. Half of the population of greater Sydney will be in western Sydney" : Campbell
- “We have quite a strength in health sciences. We have around nine disciplines. We are looking forward to working with local hospitals on those partnership.
- ACU is keen to work with local community, local businesses and industries to identify new courses and explore them in the future.