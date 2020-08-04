Additional support for workers as Victoria tightens coronavirus restrictions

Highlights People going to work when they are unwell is one of the reasons why Victoria is struggling to control the outbreaks

Workers who need to self-isolate will be eligible for financial support

A $1500 disaster relief payment will be available for Victorians

The Federal Government will introduce a $1500 disaster payment which will supplement the payments already on offer from the Victorian government.





A form of paid pandemic leave is being introduced after months of campaigning by the trade union movement, the Business Council of Australia and the Labor Party.











Opposition leader Anthony Albanese pressed the case again saying those who can't afford to miss a pay cheque need to be able to feel comfortable staying at home knowing they'll receive a payment while self-isolating.





"People going to work because they don't feel like they have an alternative in terms of putting food on the table for their families is one that must be addressed, and it should be announced immediately as a priority"





ALSO READ/LISTEN TO





READ MORE Tighter restrictions come into effect in Melbourne and Regional Victoria







Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily