Additional support for workers as Victoria tightens coronavirus restrictions

Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced disaster payments for those required to self-isolate. Source: AAP

Published 4 August 2020 at 12:05pm, updated 4 August 2020 at 4:16pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Workers in Victoria who need to self-isolate but don't have sick leave will have access to additional financial support.

Highlights
  • People going to work when they are unwell is one of the reasons why Victoria is struggling to control the outbreaks
  • Workers who need to self-isolate will be eligible for financial support
  • A $1500 disaster relief payment will be available for Victorians
The Federal Government will introduce a $1500 disaster payment which will supplement the payments already on offer from the Victorian government.

A form of paid pandemic leave is being introduced after months of campaigning by the trade union movement, the Business Council of Australia and the Labor Party.

 

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese pressed the case again saying those who can't afford to miss a pay cheque need to be able to feel comfortable staying at home knowing they'll receive a payment while self-isolating.

"People going to work because they don't feel like they have an alternative in terms of putting food on the table for their families is one that must be addressed, and it should be announced immediately as a priority"

Tighter restrictions come into effect in Melbourne and Regional Victoria



