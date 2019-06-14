SBS Filipino

Addressing violence and aggression against healthcare workers

Female nurse suffering from headache

Female nurse feeling stressed out Source: iStockphoto

Published 14 June 2019 at 3:46pm, updated 17 June 2019 at 9:07am
By Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Myra Robles is a nurse unit manager at a metropolitan hospital in Melbourne. Myra has worked in the health sector for 24 years. She has witnessed the frequent occurrence of violent and near-miss incidents involving both patients and their families. In this interview she talks about strategies and safety measures taken by staff in addressing violence in the workplace.

