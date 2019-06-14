Addressing violence and aggression against healthcare workers

Female nurse feeling stressed out Source: iStockphoto
Published 14 June 2019 at 3:46pm, updated 17 June 2019 at 9:07am
By Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Myra Robles is a nurse unit manager at a metropolitan hospital in Melbourne. Myra has worked in the health sector for 24 years. She has witnessed the frequent occurrence of violent and near-miss incidents involving both patients and their families. In this interview she talks about strategies and safety measures taken by staff in addressing violence in the workplace.
Published 14 June 2019 at 3:46pm, updated 17 June 2019 at 9:07am
By Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share