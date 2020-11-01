Adelaide Film Festival introduces new chairman

Highlights SA government allocates two billion dollars for infrastructure, including ‘tradies package'

As part of the Southern Health Expansion plan, new doctors and staff have been hired in the Flinders Medical Centre emergency department

More than one hundred new and additional members of South Australia Police have been introduced

Other appointed officials on the board of the said organization are Hugo Weaving AO; Rebecca Cole - Aboriginal director and writer, Joshua Fanning and Mariana Panopoulos.





Mr. Pisoni, Minister of the Innovation and Skills department, welcomed the newly elected officials and also thanked the performances of former officials Andrew Mackie, Maria Ravese and Adelaide Lord Mayor Sandy Verschoor.





The newly appointed officers will sit from 1 November 2020 to 31 October 2023.





Advertisement













Listen to SBS Filipino from 10am-11am

Follow and Like on Facebook





















