Adelaide Film Festival introduces new chairman

Adelaide Film Festival website

Source: Adelaide Film Festival website

Published 1 November 2020 at 6:21pm, updated 1 November 2020 at 6:24pm
By Norma Hennessy
Leading South Australian producer and entrepreneur Anton Andreacchio has been appointed as the new Chair of the Adelaide Film Festival.

Other appointed officials on the board of the said organization are Hugo Weaving AO; Rebecca Cole - Aboriginal director and writer, Joshua Fanning and Mariana Panopoulos.

Mr. Pisoni, Minister of the Innovation and Skills department, welcomed the newly elected officials and also thanked the performances of former officials Andrew Mackie, Maria Ravese and Adelaide Lord Mayor Sandy Verschoor.

The newly appointed officers will sit from 1 November 2020 to 31 October 2023.

