Adelaide Fringe Festival celebrates its 60th year

Adelaide Fringe Festival

Performers Issie Hart from Rouge, Pixel Witch from Blunderland, Uugi from Blanc de Blanc Encore, Carlie Hunter from LOST & Remi Martin from L.I.A.R Source: Matt Turner/Adelaide Fringe Festival

Published 20 February 2020 at 11:29am, updated 20 February 2020 at 11:32am
By Norma Hennessy
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Adelaide celebrates 60 years of the state's most popular festival - the Adelaide Fringe Festival - from 14 February to 15 March.

Listen in for details of the festival and other news from South Australia.

