Adelaide is all set for the Christmas pageant

National Pharmacies Christmas pageant

National Pharmacies Christmas pageant official photo

Published 13 November 2020 at 11:56am
By Norma Hennessy
The 88th Adelaide Christmas pageant will be held on Saturday afternoon, November 14th.

The Christmas Pageant is a South Australian tradition that takes place every second Saturday of November.

Families line the city streets to celebrate the happy season and of course, Father Christmas of Adelaide.

National Pharmacies Christmas pageant official photo
National Pharmacies Christmas pageant official photo


The pageant began in 1933 and grew every year, now consisting of more than 60 floats and 1,700 volunteers.

The pageant is full of colour, activity and music, with floats celebrating Australia and Christmas.

Spectators are encouraged to use the public transportation since there are free transportation courtesy of the Adelaide oval express.

This year, instead of being held on the CBD streets, the parade and event will be held at the Adelaide Oval where the number of attendees are limited to 25,000.

The pageant will also broadcast live on television.

