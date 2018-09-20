Adelaide Lord Mayor won't seek re-election

Lord Mayor Martin Haese of Adelaide surprises residents with his announcement not to seek re-election; Parliament files a bill removing a statue of limitations for child abuse cases; SA Supreme Court rejects appeal of an aboriginal group to cease gas extraction in Leigh Creek; Art Gallery of South Australia to return Indian artefact; and Bay Fun run craze hit Adelaide last Sunday
Source: Wikimedia/Bahudhara (CC BU A SA 4.0)
Published 20 September 2018 at 1:07pm, updated 20 September 2018 at 1:18pm
By Norma Hennessy
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
