Adelaide Lord Mayor won't seek re-election

Adelaide Lord Mayor Martin Haase

Source: Wikimedia/Bahudhara (CC BU A SA 4.0)

Published 20 September 2018 at 1:07pm, updated 20 September 2018 at 1:18pm
By Norma Hennessy
Source: SBS
South Australia News. Summary of latest news from the Festival State by Norma Hennessy Image: Adelaide Lord Mayor Martin Haese (Wikimedia/Bahudhara (CC BU A SA 4.0)

Lord Mayor Martin Haese of Adelaide surprises residents with his announcement not to seek re-election; Parliament files a bill removing a statue of limitations for child abuse cases; SA Supreme Court rejects appeal of an aboriginal group to cease gas extraction  in Leigh Creek;  Art Gallery of South Australia to return Indian artefact;  and Bay Fun run craze hit Adelaide last Sunday

