Adelaide University Filipino club inspiring international students to learn the Filipino language

Published 28 October 2018 at 8:54am, updated 28 October 2018 at 9:08am
By Dan Villanueva
A newly created Filipino club has been formed in Adelaide to inspire international students to learn the Filipino language and culture. We speak to Jan Lawrence Noya, founder and current president of the Adelaide University Filipino Club.

The Adelaide University Filipino Club (AUFC) is a social and cultural club that welcomes domestic/international Filipino and Non-Filipino students that have an interest on learning filipino language, tradition, beliefs, culture and values. 

The group organises a wide selection of events throughout the year, including Filipino Fiesta, weekly social networking events, a pubcrawl, range of karaoke nights, quiz nights, Filipino movie night and etc. 

