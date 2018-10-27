Adelaide University Filipino club inspiring international students to learn the Filipino language

Source: supplied by Jan Noya
The Adelaide University Filipino Club (AUFC) is a social and cultural club that welcomes domestic/international Filipino and Non-Filipino students that have an interest on learning filipino language, tradition, beliefs, culture and values.
The group organises a wide selection of events throughout the year, including Filipino Fiesta, weekly social networking events, a pubcrawl, range of karaoke nights, quiz nights, Filipino movie night and etc.