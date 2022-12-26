SBS Filipino

Adobo lobster, Ube Pavlova: ‘A Taste of the Philippines’ features Filipino dishes with an Aussie twist

TASTE.png

Australia Philippines Business Council launched ‘A Taste of the Philippines’ to highlight tourism and hospitality between the two countries. Credit: Australia Philippines Business Council

Published 26 December 2022 at 12:08pm
Presented by TJ Correa
Highlights
  • Australia Philippines Business Council’s post-pandemic strategy is to focus on a trade stimulus between Australia and the Philippines.
  • ‘A Taste of the Philippines’ is a 12-part video series hosted by acclaimed cookbook author Yasmin Newman featuring Filipino dishes with an Australian twist.
  • The series is available on APBC Youtube Channel from December 2022 to January 2023.
Australia Philippines Business Council
President Rafael Toda speaks to SBS Filipino about the project 'A Taste of the Philippines', a series that features Regional Filipino and Australian dishes and destinations that feature on their
YouTube Channel.

Rafael Toda 2.JPG
Australia Philippines Business Council President Rafael Toda Credit: todax
LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW:
