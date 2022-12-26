Highlights
- Australia Philippines Business Council’s post-pandemic strategy is to focus on a trade stimulus between Australia and the Philippines.
- ‘A Taste of the Philippines’ is a 12-part video series hosted by acclaimed cookbook author Yasmin Newman featuring Filipino dishes with an Australian twist.
- The series is available on APBC Youtube Channel from December 2022 to January 2023.
President Rafael Toda speaks to SBS Filipino about the project 'A Taste of the Philippines', a series that features Regional Filipino and Australian dishes and destinations that feature on their
Australia Philippines Business Council President Rafael Toda Credit: todax
Adobo lobster, Ube Pavlova: ‘A Taste of the Philippines’ features Filipino dishes with an Aussie twist
