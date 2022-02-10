PH ramps up tourism campaign as the country reopens to international travellers

Highlights
- Tourism industry accounts for 12.8% in Philippines' GDP last 2019 but it hit 5.4% in 2020 due to the pandemic.
- Australia ranks 6th in the number of tourists coming to the Philippines
- PH Tourism Department advises Filipinos and foreign tourists to check requirements on their website Philippines.travel/safetrip before travelling.
Ely Palima of the Philippine Department of Tourism in Australia & New Zealand says the country is ready to welcome tourists.
Listen to the audio:
LISTEN TO
International border ng Pilipinas, bukas na para sa mga nais bumyahe sa bansa
SBS Filipino
10/02/202206:40
Advertisement