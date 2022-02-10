SBS Filipino

PH ramps up tourism campaign as the country reopens to international travellers

Boracay Beach

Boracay Beach Source: Getty Images/Laurie Noble

Published 10 February 2022 at 11:26am, updated 10 February 2022 at 5:01pm
By TJ Correa
The Philippines has officially reopened its international borders to foreign travellers on February 10, including Australians who are fully vaccinated.

Highlights
  • Tourism industry accounts for 12.8% in Philippines' GDP last 2019 but it hit 5.4% in 2020 due to the pandemic.
  • Australia ranks 6th in the number of tourists coming to the Philippines
  • PH Tourism Department advises Filipinos and foreign tourists to check requirements on their website Philippines.travel/safetrip before travelling.
Ely Palima of the Philippine Department of Tourism in Australia & New Zealand says the country is ready to welcome tourists.

International border ng Pilipinas, bukas na para sa mga nais bumyahe sa bansa

