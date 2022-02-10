PH ramps up tourism campaign as the country reopens to international travellers

Highlights Tourism industry accounts for 12.8% in Philippines' GDP last 2019 but it hit 5.4% in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Australia ranks 6th in the number of tourists coming to the Philippines

PH Tourism Department advises Filipinos and foreign tourists to check requirements on their website Philippines.travel/safetrip before travelling.

Ely Palima of the Philippine Department of Tourism in Australia & New Zealand says the country is ready to welcome tourists.





Listen to the audio:





LISTEN TO International border ng Pilipinas, bukas na para sa mga nais bumyahe sa bansa SBS Filipino 10/02/2022 06:40 Play

Advertisement











