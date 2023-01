Available in other languages

Filipino-Australian actor Felino Dolloso plays the lead role Rafael, a.k.a Bobo the Hobo, for the melo-dramatic film with a comedy twist - the Adventures of a Happy Homeless Man - which was directed by Dicky Tanuwidjaya.





Actors Rico Banderas and Jorge Atanacio also join the diverse casts of the film which will open on July 18 in Sydney.





Jorge Atanacio, Felino Dolloso and Rico Banderas from the film Adventures of a Happy Homeless Man Source: SBS Filipino











