Advice issued to reduce dementia risk

PET scan results that are part of a study on Alzheimer's disease at a hospital in Washington Source: AAP
Published 23 May 2019 at 10:38am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Dementia is the second leading cause of death of Australians overall, and the leading cause of death for Australian women. Now for the first time, the World Health Organisation has issued advice which suggests adopting a healthy lifestyle can reduce the risk of getting dementia.
Published 23 May 2019 at 10:38am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share