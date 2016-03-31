SBS Filipino

Advisory Council Commits to Refugee and Migrant Settlements

SBS Filipino

Carmen Garcia

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 31 March 2016 at 1:21pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The federal government reaffirms its commitment to settlement service, by announcing the members of the newly named "Settlement Services Advisory Council". What does this mean for Australia? Image: Carmen Garcia (supplied)

Published 31 March 2016 at 1:21pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Former Director of Multicultural Youth South Australia (MYSA) Carmen Garcia is named one of the members of the advisory council. She gives a bird's eye-view of the council's role and the measures of the Government in fulfilling its commitment to strengthening social cohesion through successful settlement of migrants and humanitarian entrants into the Australian community

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January