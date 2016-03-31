Advisory Council Commits to Refugee and Migrant Settlements

Former Director of Multicultural Youth South Australia (MYSA) Carmen Garcia is named one of the members of the advisory council. She gives a bird's eye-view of the council's role and the measures of the Government in fulfilling its commitment to strengthening social cohesion through successful settlement of migrants and humanitarian entrants into the Australian community
Source: Supplied
Published 31 March 2016 at 1:21pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The federal government reaffirms its commitment to settlement service, by announcing the members of the newly named "Settlement Services Advisory Council". What does this mean for Australia? Image: Carmen Garcia (supplied)
Published 31 March 2016 at 1:21pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share