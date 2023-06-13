Advocacy group champions mental health awareness through connection with the community

Key Points
- The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare reports that one in five Australians experience mental health issues.
- About 8 Australians die daily because of suicide, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics in 2022.
- The common causes of mental health illness among migrants are the language barrier, homesickness, and adjusting to a new culture, among others.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Mental health awareness sa mga komunidad, isinusulong ng grupo sa Blacktown
SBS Filipino
13/06/202308:46