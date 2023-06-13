Advocacy group champions mental health awareness through connection with the community

An advocate group Rotary Club of Blacktown City launched an event for mental well-being and suicide survivors to be held on Wednesday Evening, 21 June 2023.

Key Points
  • The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare reports that one in five Australians experience mental health issues.
  • About 8 Australians die daily because of suicide, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics in 2022.
  • The common causes of mental health illness among migrants are the language barrier, homesickness, and adjusting to a new culture, among others.
