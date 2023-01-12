SBS Filipino

Advocacy groups push for more migrants to live and work in the regions

Farm workers

Published 12 January 2023 at 12:07pm
By Sam Dover
Presented by TJ Correa
There have been new calls for the Australian government to increase overseas migration for regional parts of Australia.

Highlights
  • There are growing calls for changes to Australia's migration system to allow for a boost to regional Australian communities.
  • The Regional Australia Institute has released its 'Regionalisation 2032 ambition' with a goal to increase the share of new arrivals in the regions from 20 per cent to 40 per cent in 10 years’ time.
  • Expert says that there is no sustainable path forward for the regional industry if immediate action isn't taken to address the population loss.
Mas maraming bilang ng migrante sa mga rehiyon ng Australia, isinusulong image

Advocacy groups push for more migrants to live and work in the regions

