More youth switching from cities to regional life

Highlights
- New data shows millennials are a leading group of Australians moving away from hustle and bustle of cities to regional areas and smaller communities.
- The top five Local Government Areas with the largest share of migration are the Gold Coast, the Sunshine Coast, Greater Geelong, Wollongong and Lake Macquarie
- Regional Australia Institute chief executive Liz Ritchie says people are happier when they choose a life in the regions, and the creation of a sustainable model for regional Australia to accommodate the changing nature of population trends is needed.