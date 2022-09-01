SBS Filipino

More youth switching from cities to regional life

Goulburn Sunrise (File Image)

Goulburn is popular with migrants in regional New South Wales. Source: Getty / Getty Images

Published 1 September 2022 at 11:27am
By Abby Dinham, Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
New figures from the Commonwealth Bank and the Regional Australia Institute highlight an increase in metropolitan migration led by the younger generation, with the median age of people swapping city for the country now 33-to-34 years of age.

Highlights
  • New data shows millennials are a leading group of Australians moving away from hustle and bustle of cities to regional areas and smaller communities.
  • The top five Local Government Areas with the largest share of migration are the Gold Coast, the Sunshine Coast, Greater Geelong, Wollongong and Lake Macquarie
  • Regional Australia Institute chief executive Liz Ritchie says people are happier when they choose a life in the regions, and the creation of a sustainable model for regional Australia to accommodate the changing nature of population trends is needed.
