Advocates call for next government to provide housing for women

A homeless woman sits on a street corner in central Brisbane, Friday, June 9, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

A homeless woman sits on a street corner in central Brisbane, Friday, June 9, 2017. Source: AAP

Published 25 March 2022 at 11:01am
Presented by TJ Correa
Women's advocacy groups are calling for increased funding to provide housing as 49,000 women in Australia are homeless.

Highlights
  • The 'Nowhere to Go' report by Equity Economics last year showed 41% of people using homelessness services also sought help for domestic and family violence.
  • The report estimated 9,120 women and children face homelessness annually after leaving a violent home.
  • The 'Unhoused' campaign and petition is asking for $7.6 billion to provide more than 16,000 permanent homes for women.
