Advocates call for next government to provide housing for women

- The 'Nowhere to Go' report by Equity Economics last year showed 41% of people using homelessness services also sought help for domestic and family violence.
- The report estimated 9,120 women and children face homelessness annually after leaving a violent home.
- The 'Unhoused' campaign and petition is asking for $7.6 billion to provide more than 16,000 permanent homes for women.
Pabahay sa mga kababaihan, panawagan sa susunod na uupong gobyerno
SBS Filipino
24/03/202205:16
