Advocates push to raise unemployment benefit

A man walks past a Centrelink branch in Melbourne

A man walks past a Centrelink branch in Melbourne

Published 16 July 2019 at 12:45pm, updated 16 July 2019 at 2:31pm
By Amy Hall
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Unemployed Australians and social welfare advocates are making a renewed push to raise the rate of Newstart. It comes following the government's pledge to cut deeming rates for pensioners on July 15.

Available in other languages
