SBS Filipino

Affordable housing and housing reform for older Australians

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_682751.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 May 2017 at 2:51pm, updated 12 May 2017 at 3:37pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

What is the budget like for older Australians? Housing for the Aged Action Group says it does not address the needs of the most vulnerable Australians, those on government pensions. HAAG's Fiona York tells us more

Published 12 May 2017 at 2:51pm, updated 12 May 2017 at 3:37pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Image: at the recently concluded Retirement Housing Forum at Victoria University, Melbourne where community has called for reforms within the retirement housing sector (HAAG, Inc)



Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul