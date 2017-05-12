Affordable housing and housing reform for older Australians

Image: at the recently concluded Retirement Housing Forum at Victoria University, Melbourne where community has called for reforms within the retirement housing sector (HAAG, Inc)
What is the budget like for older Australians? Housing for the Aged Action Group says it does not address the needs of the most vulnerable Australians, those on government pensions. HAAG's Fiona York tells us more
