Affront Greets 'Compromise' FGM Proposal

Published 27 February 2016 at 8:31am
By Aileen Phillips
Survivors of female genital mutilation have been disturbed by a new report published in a British medical journal. Image: Girls attending a community meeting on FGM in Ivory Coast (UNICEF/AAP)

The report, titled 'Female genital alteration: a compromise solution', has horrified anti-mutilation advocates.

 

In this report, it's renewed their calls for a zero-tolerance approach to the practice.

 





