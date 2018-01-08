Afghan cricketers rise up in multicultural tournament

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Afghan cricketers rise up in multicultural tournamentPlay04:55SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Source: AAPGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (2.26MB)Published 8 January 2018 at 11:45am, updated 8 January 2018 at 11:49amBy Manny TsigasPresented by Cybelle DionesSource: SBSAvailable in other languages A team of local Indian cricketers has won a multicultural tournament organised by the Melbourne Renegades of the Big Bash League. Image: Mortez Ali (SBS)Published 8 January 2018 at 11:45am, updated 8 January 2018 at 11:49amBy Manny TsigasPresented by Cybelle DionesSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesBut in a result many cricket fans might never imagine, the runner-up was a team of local Afghan players.As this report shows, some of those on the team have used the sport to overcome huge personal struggles.ShareLatest podcast episodesWhy weaving is not just women's workDr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literatureFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdomState premiers call for Medicare overhaul