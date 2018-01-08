SBS Filipino

Afghan cricketers rise up in multicultural tournament



Mortez Ali



Published 8 January 2018 at 11:45am
By Manny Tsigas
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
A team of local Indian cricketers has won a multicultural tournament organised by the Melbourne Renegades of the Big Bash League. Image: Mortez Ali (SBS)

But in a result many cricket fans might never imagine, the runner-up was a team of local Afghan players.


As this report shows, some of those on the team have used the sport to overcome huge personal struggles.

