AFL invites newly arrived migrants to learn about Aussie Rules

The pathways program is intended to expose them to role models and teach them life skills so they can kick on with their education.
Published 26 May 2016 at 10:16pm
By Darren Mara
It's the AFL's Indigenous round this weekend and the Greater Western Sydney Giants team has relaunched a program helping Indigenous school kids realise their dreams. Image: (SBS) Image: The AFL event invites newly arrived migrants from around Victoria (SBS)
