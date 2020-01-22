SBS Filipino

AFP intensifies search and rescue for Indonesians kidnapped by Abu Sayyaf

Filipino soldiers search for militant Islamic group Abu Sayyaf.

Filipino soldiers search for militant Islamic group Abu Sayyaf.

Published 22 January 2020 at 12:00pm
By Allen Estabillo
Available in other languages

The Armed Forces of the Philippines Western Mindanao Command has stepped up its search and rescue operations for the five Indonesian nationals who were seized last week by suspected Abu Sayyaf terrorists in the seas off Sulu and Sabah, Malaysia.

