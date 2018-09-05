AFP warns against possible threat from terrorists

Filipino soldiers conduct an inspection at a checkpoint after an explosion in the town of Isulan, Sultan Kudarat province, Philippines, Source: . AAP Image/EPA/JEOFFREY MAITEM\
Published 5 September 2018
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) warned on Tuesday, 4 September against more bomb attacks allegedly planned by the terrorist Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) targeting other key areas in Sultan Kudarat and nearby provinces.
