After a year, rebuilding efforts at Ground Zero to begin

file photo

A military vehicle passes by ruins in an area where government troops battled Islamic extremists in Marawi city, southern Philippines, Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Aaron Favila

Published 10 October 2018 at 3:57pm, updated 10 October 2018 at 4:00pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
After a year since Marawi City's liberation from the five-month siege of the Islamic State-inspired Maute terror group, the government will officially begin rehabilitation of Marawi City's "ground zero".

