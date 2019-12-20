After the verdict, families of victims remain vigilant

Andal Ampatuan Jr (L) and former ARMM governor Zaldy Ampatuan (R) Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes handed down the guilty verdict Source: AAP Image/EPA/SC-PIO
Published 20 December 2019 at 5:09pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
After 10 years of trial, Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes handed down the guilty verdict on the masterminds of the Maguindanao massacre on 19 December 2019. Congressman Esmael “Toto” Mangudadatu, said that families will remain vigilant after a member of the Ampatuan family was acquitted.
