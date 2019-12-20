SBS Filipino

After the verdict, families of victims remain vigilant

Maguindanao Massacre, Guilty Verdict, Ampatuans, Journalists killed

Andal Ampatuan Jr (L) and former ARMM governor Zaldy Ampatuan (R) Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes handed down the guilty verdict Source: AAP Image/EPA/SC-PIO

Published 20 December 2019 at 5:09pm
By Shirley Escalante
Available in other languages

After 10 years of trial, Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes handed down the guilty verdict on the masterminds of the Maguindanao massacre on 19 December 2019. Congressman Esmael “Toto” Mangudadatu, said that families will remain vigilant after a member of the Ampatuan family was acquitted.

