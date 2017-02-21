SBS Filipino

After Uber, Grab Taxi, habal-habal online booking is next in Cebu?

Published 21 February 2017 at 12:16pm
By Nick Melgar
Balitang Bisayas: Summary of latest news from the region by Nick Melgar Image: Habal-habal (Migsaquino/Flickr)

Habal-habal online booking proposed for insurance claim responsibilities; Department of Agriculture to rid water irrigation fees; Scores hurt in SuperCat, SMC barge collision; Cebu City honours four centenarians.

