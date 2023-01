Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Highlights While many customers are using it online, physical stores are also taking the service.

It's an appealing use for many consumers who are cautious of debt in the current economic uncertainty.

The platform allows customers to pay for their order in four equal payments every two weeks without interest.

It's been partly spurred on by nationwide lockdowns.





Pet shop owner, Aroop Banerjee says he's seen a 39 per cent increase in afterpay purchases at his store since October.











Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily