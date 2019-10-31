SBS Filipino

Aged Care Commission interim report highlights neglect, calls for immediate change

Royal Commission into Aged Care

Royal Commissioners Richard Tracey and Lynelle Briggs at the first public hearing in Adelaide Source: AAP

Published 1 November 2019 at 8:55am
By Rachel Cary, Sonia Lal
Presented by Annalyn Violata
The Royal Commission into Aged Care has released its interim report, titled 'Neglect'.

It reveals cases of neglect and failure to meet the needs of older Australians.

