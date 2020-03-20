Aged care nurse on COVID-19: ‘I fear that I may get the virus while doing my job but I signed up for this’
Health workers face the highest risk of becoming infected with COVID-19. Source: iStockphoto
Published 20 March 2020 at 11:19pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
While the whole world is fighting against the spread of the deadly coronavirus, health workers face the highest risk of becoming infected. But despite the possible danger of contracting the disease, they remain true to their mission.
Published 20 March 2020 at 11:19pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share