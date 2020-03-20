SBS Filipino

Aged care nurse on COVID-19: ‘I fear that I may get the virus while doing my job but I signed up for this’

SBS Filipino

Health workers face the highest risk of becoming infected with COVID-19.

Health workers face the highest risk of becoming infected with COVID-19. Source: iStockphoto

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 March 2020 at 11:19pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

While the whole world is fighting against the spread of the deadly coronavirus, health workers face the highest risk of becoming infected. But despite the possible danger of contracting the disease, they remain true to their mission.

Published 20 March 2020 at 11:19pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom