Aged care providers warn of staff crisis in the industry

Highlights By 2030, the number of Australians over 65 is projected to balloon by almost 140 per cent to more than five-and-a-half million people.

To tackle the workforce shortages, the industry is calling for better staff wages, incentives for nursing students to work in aged care and a plan for foreign workers to fill vacancies when a local workforce isn't available

Aged Care Services minister Richard Colbeck says the government has already taken steps to boost the workforce by easing temporary visa restrictions for international students to allow them to work more than 40 hours a fortnight for aged care providers

Some nursing homes and home care services are forced to stop admitting new residents and take on new clients due to staffing shortage











