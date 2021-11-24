SBS Filipino

Aged care providers warn of staff crisis in the industry

SBS Filipino

Aged Care, Staff shortage, Filipino News, Home care packages

Aged care providers are warning of a staff crisis in the industry with the elderly missing out on much-needed services because of chronic shortages. Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 November 2021 at 3:20pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

Aged care providers are warning of a staff crisis in the industry .

Published 24 November 2021 at 3:20pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • By 2030, the number of Australians over 65 is projected to balloon by almost 140 per cent to more than five-and-a-half million people.
  • To tackle the workforce shortages, the industry is calling for better staff wages, incentives for nursing students to work in aged care and a plan for foreign workers to fill vacancies when a local workforce isn't available
  • Aged Care Services minister Richard Colbeck says the government has already taken steps to boost the workforce by easing temporary visa restrictions for international students to allow them to work more than 40 hours a fortnight for aged care providers
Some nursing homes and home care services are forced to stop admitting new residents and take on new clients due to staffing shortage

 

ALSO READ / LISTEN TO 

Advertisement
READ MORE

Filipino–Australians take Aged Care courses to boost employability



Listen to
SBS Filipino
10am-11am daily 

Follow us on
Facebook
for more stories 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?