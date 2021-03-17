SBS Filipino

Aged care sector asks for recommendations be included in the May Budget

Aged Care advocates have called for recommendations from the Royal Commission Report into Aged Care to be included in the May Budget Source: AAP

Published 17 March 2021 at 3:47pm, updated 18 March 2021 at 9:10am
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Aged care advocates call for the May Budget to address resources concerns in the sector.

  • They ask that recommendations from the Final Report of the Aged Care Royal Commission be reflected in the upcoming federal Budget.
  • Prime Minister Scott Morrison has defended comments he made in parliament in response to the March4Justice protests.
  • Australians are set to receive around $12-billion in tax cuts between now and September
Representatives from the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation, the United Workers Union and nurses protested at the Parliament House

 

