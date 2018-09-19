Aged-care sector welcomes royal commission

Labor says Mr Morrison is not the right man to be pushing for an inquiry after a series of Calition funding cuts to the sector.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to residents a Goodwin Retirement Village in Canberra, Source: AAP
Published 19 September 2018 at 4:33pm, updated 19 September 2018 at 4:36pm
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Support services for older Australians have welcomed the announcement of a royal commission into aged care. Prime Minister Scott Morrison says it will help families be more confident about the quality of care provided to their loved ones.
Published 19 September 2018 at 4:33pm, updated 19 September 2018 at 4:36pm
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share