Aged-care sector welcomes royal commission

Canberra, Wednesday, September 12, 2018

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to residents a Goodwin Retirement Village in Canberra, Source: AAP

Published 19 September 2018 at 4:33pm, updated 19 September 2018 at 4:36pm
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Support services for older Australians have welcomed the announcement of a royal commission into aged care. Prime Minister Scott Morrison says it will help families be more confident about the quality of care provided to their loved ones.

Labor says Mr Morrison is not the right man to be pushing for an inquiry after a series of Calition funding cuts to the sector.

