Embracing and ageing positively

'Stability is important as we age. Changes in our lives; physical or mental can threaten our stability and our support network plays an important role in ensuring we are able to cope with these changes. Friends and family are vital to ageing positively.' Norminda Villanueva-Forteza, AFCS Credit: Australia Filipino Community Services

Published 14 October 2022 at 3:25pm
By Maridel Maritinez
Embracing and preparing for our golden years is essential for a happy and healthy life.

Highlights
  • We need to set a particular time or age in our lives when we start preparing and planning for our golden years.
  • It is important to educate ourselves and be informed of the essential services
  • Planning and goal setting is essential
'It is important that we are aware of the physical changes as well as changes to our lifestyle and mental state so that we are able to adequately prepare as we grow older' Australia Filipino Community Services (AFCS) Norminda Vilanaueva-Forteza adds 'Growing old alone can be lonely. This is why we link our seniors to social groups and activities. Having someone to talk to and share our worries is very important'

Every year in
October
we celebrate and recognize our
Seniors


Finding creative ways to healthy ageing

27/05/202210:25
