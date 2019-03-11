Agricultural roles added to skilled visa list

Overseas workers with agricultural skills are now eligible for four-year visas instead of two, but the industry says it doesn't address the demand for lower-skilled employees.
Cattle is being mustered on the Cookson family's Koomalah property Source: AAP
Published 12 March 2019 at 7:32am, updated 12 March 2019 at 9:33am
By Abbie O’Brien
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australian farmers have welcomed Federal Government changes to visa rules, designed to address chronic labour shortages within the sector, but say they don't go far enough.
