Agricultural seasonal jobs on offer in South Australia’s regions

A new jobs campaign targeting South Australians to do seasonal work in the primary industries sector such as fruit picking and grape harvesting, has been launched by the government to help boost regional economies dealing with the impacts of coronavirus.





The Seasonal Jobs SA website will connect jobseekers with jobs and agencies sourcing workers across agricultural jobs in the state, providing information on roles and requirements, places to stay, coronavirus restrictions, and more.





“If you are someone whose employment has been impacted by coronavirus or you’ve always thought about getting hands-on picking fruit or being involved directly in agriculture, I’d encourage you to visit the website and see the opportunities that await," says Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development Tim Whetstone.





