Agricultural seasonal jobs on offer in South Australia’s regions

Representational image of the workers seen working in a farm.

Representational image of farm workers. Source: Supplied

Published 29 May 2020 at 11:10am, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:14pm
By Norma Hennessy, Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Available in other languages

With COVID-19 having an impact on primary industries securing workers, the South Australian government has created a temporary initiative to bring workers and employers together to help keep South Australia’s supply chains flowing.

A new jobs campaign targeting South Australians to do seasonal work in the primary industries sector such as fruit picking and grape harvesting, has been launched by the government to help boost regional economies dealing with the impacts of coronavirus.

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • A variety of agricultural seasonal jobs are on offer in South Australia regions
  • Seasonal jobs SA is hiring pickers, packers, processors and planters
  • The Seasonal Jobs SA website will connect jobseekers with jobs and agencies sourcing workers across agricultural jobs in the state
 

The
Seasonal Jobs SA
website will connect jobseekers with jobs and agencies sourcing workers across agricultural jobs in the state, providing information on roles and requirements, places to stay, coronavirus restrictions, and more.

 “If you are someone whose employment has been impacted by coronavirus or you’ve always thought about getting hands-on picking fruit or being involved directly in agriculture, I’d encourage you to visit the website and see the opportunities that await," says Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development Tim Whetstone.

