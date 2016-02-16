Air Strike Toll Rises on Syria Hospitals, Schools

Medecins Sans Frontieres claims a strike on one of its medical facilities was a deliberate attack by pro-Syrian-government forces.
Published 17 February 2016 at 9:16am, updated 18 February 2016 at 10:05am
By Julia Calixto
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Close to 50 civilians have been killed in air strikes on hospitals and schools in Syria's Idlib province and the city of Azaz. Image: The rubble of the Medicins San Frontieres hospital in Idlib province (AAP) (AAP)
