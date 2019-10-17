SBS Filipino

Airline passengers targeted in forced marriage awareness campaign

Travelers arriving at Sydney International Airport

Travelers arriving at Sydney International Airport Source: AAP

Published 17 October 2019 at 2:39pm, updated 17 October 2019 at 2:43pm
By Hannah Sinclair
Presented by Louie Tolentino
A new campaign by the Federal Police is being rolled out at Australia's busiest airport to try and raise awareness about the crime of forced marriage.

