'Alarming' new trend emerges in Australians' recreational drug use

Part of $1 million in illicit drugs seized by Queensland police

Source: AAP

Published 8 October 2018 at 11:33am, updated 8 October 2018 at 7:30pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
The way Australians are using recreational drugs is changing, with this year's annual report finding a sharp shift towards the use of purer substances at very high rates. Researchers at the University of New South Wales' National Drug and Alcohol Research Centre say this year's findings are concerning.

Part of a Queensland police seizure of more than $1 million in illicit drugs

