Albanese set for Labor leadership

Labor leader contender and member for Grayndler, Anthony Albanese, speaks to the media in Sydney Source: AAP
Published 24 May 2019 at 9:24am
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Anthony Albanese appears set to become the leader of the Australian Labor Party, [[ALP]] and therefore the leader of the federal opposition, after Jim Chalmers pulled out of the contest. The decision clears the path for Mr Albanese to take over from Bill Shorten, who led the ALP to a shock election defeat at the hands of the Liberal-National Coalition.
Available in other languages
