SBS Filipino

Alek Sigley released safe after detention in North Korea

SBS Filipino

Alek Sigley arriving in Haneda Airport, Japan

Alek Sigley arriving in Haneda Airport, Japan Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 July 2019 at 11:47am, updated 9 July 2019 at 12:55pm
By Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has warned Australian student Alek Sigley not to return to North Korea. Questions continue to surround what exactly happened to the 29 year-old who was released from North Korean detention last Thursday.

Published 9 July 2019 at 11:47am, updated 9 July 2019 at 12:55pm
By Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom