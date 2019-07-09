Alek Sigley released safe after detention in North Korea

Alek Sigley arriving in Haneda Airport, Japan Source: AAP
Published 9 July 2019 at 11:47am, updated 9 July 2019 at 12:55pm
By Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has warned Australian student Alek Sigley not to return to North Korea. Questions continue to surround what exactly happened to the 29 year-old who was released from North Korean detention last Thursday.
