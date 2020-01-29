Alex Eala on being the best player on and off the court

Highlights Alex Eala has been playing tennis since she was four years old

She is currently a senior student in high school

She trains at the Rafa Nadal Academy

The Australian Open in Melbourne has always had a special place in Eala’s career, ‘the city is so amazing, last time I was here I came here as a junior and now I feel I am ready for the next step.’ In 2020 she won the girls doubles title with team mate Priska Madelyn Nugroho defeating Živa Falkner and Matilda Mutavdzic in the final, 6–1, 6–2.





‘This has been one of my goals for a really long time, I know its going to be a great learning experience.’ It was a tiring day for the teen-ager; despite the long hours of training under the Melbourne heat you could see how she lights up when she talks about tennis.









Life away from the comforts of home





For the past four years, Alex has been training at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Spain. At the age of fifteen, she won her first professional title and reached world number two in junior rankings in 2020.





‘I am very fortunate that I am able to see my family more often now (compared to during the pandemic). I just try and make the most out of it.’ The young Filipina is very much aware that not all athletes get this once in a lifetime opportunity, ‘sure, I don’t have as much spare time as other teen-agers, because I train a lot, but you know, you give and you take and I have accepted that. I know that I have to work hard in order to achieve what I want to achieve.'





However, Alex clarifies that tennis isn’t everything, but a huge part of her life. ‘It’s a huge part of my life and my heart but I don’t like it to be something that defines me. I need to remind myself that there are other parts of my life that I need to improve and not just get caught up in the tennis world and sometimes, relax.’





A senior high school student, online classes have allowed Eala the flexibility to complete her academic requirements while maintaining the rigours of training.





While Alex is set on becoming the best tennis player she can be, she is also aware that as an athlete, her body can only go so far. Like everyone else, there is an end to her playing career, ‘I know that as an athlete, the body can only go so far. I also prioritize my studies because I know that it will help me a lot in the future. For now, my goal is my tennis career, but I am also preparing for what is next but prioritizing my tennis at the moment’ explains the young athlete.









'He is a good role model not just by what he tells me directly but also through his actions on and off court.' - Alex Eala Credit: Alex Eala



Training with the Nadals





Alex trains under the close supervision of Toni Nadal, Rafa’s mentor and uncle. However, Rafa’s constant presence around the academy has taught her a lot, ‘he is a good role model not just by what he tells me directly but also through his actions on and off court’. Tennis has taught her a lot about everyday life, ‘I think it’s the discipline, managing your time and that you won’t get what you want if you don’t work on the everyday little things. It makes a difference.'





Family is everything





‘They play a huge role, my parents. Not just in my career but in my life, who I am. The amount of guidance they provided for me really makes me the person I am today.’ Alex also shares the secret to her success, ‘a huge part of tennis is also your personality, how you behave. That really reflects on court, how they raised me. I know that not all parents can be supportive of this kind of career choice. I would say it’s not a typical road and I am so lucky to have them.’





Sports however isn’t new to her family, her mother, Riza Maniego-Eala was a bronze medallist for 100 m backstroke at 1985 Southeast Asian Games. Her older brother, Miko also graduated from the Rafa Nadal Academy in 2020 and is currently playing for the Penn State in the United States for NCAA Division 1.





‘I think being part of a very athletic family has played a role in their understanding and support, but I think no matter what path or career I choose, if they see that I was hardworking and passionate about it they will always be supportive. But then again, tennis has always been a part of our family for such a long time, it was my lolo (grandfather) who started coaching me at the age of four. It really integrated and has found a way to bring my family together.’





Alex with her brother (left most) Miko, father, Mike and mother, Rizza Credit: Rob Prange (Alex Eala )



‘I still have a lot of things I want to do with my life, especially in tennis and my career. I want to win grand slams, I want to be world number 1, but I want to gauge my limits. I want to see how I’m doing and what I’ll be doing in the next couple of years; but of course, I just want to be able to say I did all I could at the end of my career.’





To aspiring athletes, the Filipina teen, Alex shares, ‘I know it can be very daunting, taking up a sport. Don’t feel pressured to do anything you are not ready to do. If you like it, go ahead, but it’s also okay if you realize you don’t like it. In anything you do, do it with love and with passion’.



Alex with dad, Mike after training last Friday, January 6 in Melbourne for the Australian Open 2023. Credit: SBS Filipino While Alex Eala made an early exit in this year’s Australian Open, for her it is only the first step to achieving her goal. To be the best athlete she can possibly be.





